Comparing Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.39% -5.58% -1.88% Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Holiday Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.18 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -85.00 Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island.

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Research Solutions and Holiday Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.12, suggesting a potential upside of 100.65%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Holiday Island on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Holiday Island

(Get Free Report)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

