Coq Inu (COQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Coq Inu has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $122.48 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coq Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000176 USD and is up 10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $3,008,591.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

