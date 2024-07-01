Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,932 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,675,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

