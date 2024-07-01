Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,657 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

NYSE:TJX opened at $110.10 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

