Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,347 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of American Express by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 146,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $231.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.