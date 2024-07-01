Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

