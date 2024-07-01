Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $927,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $149.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day moving average is $147.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

