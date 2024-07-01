Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 272.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.