Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the textile maker's stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

