Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.75. 567,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,668. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,393 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,390 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

