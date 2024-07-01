D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 698 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $849,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 195,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

