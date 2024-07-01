D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

