D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 1,756 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 34.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $257.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.