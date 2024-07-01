D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $373.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

