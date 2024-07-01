D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $446.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.