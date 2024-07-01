D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Monro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Monro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $713.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

