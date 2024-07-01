D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 153 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of NVS opened at $106.46 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

