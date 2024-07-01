D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.31

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 335971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.80 million, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

