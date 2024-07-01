Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price objective for the company. Daiwa America lowered Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Report on DADA

Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $342.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 686,316 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 615.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.