Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $1,023.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,023.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American Trust acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.0% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 135.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $967.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $949.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $862.28. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

