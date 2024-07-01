Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DB)

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DB opened at $15.94 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

