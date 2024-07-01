Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $59.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DVN opened at $47.40 on Friday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.