DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.23 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $135.23 million and $6.74 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,728.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.91 or 0.00616796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00118660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00037515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00270699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00070557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,103,346,665 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

