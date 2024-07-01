Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.0% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

