Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.25

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 38189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

The stock has a market cap of $533.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $132,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

