Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Holdings Increased by PPSC Investment Service Corp

PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises 49.9% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PPSC Investment Service Corp owned 7.74% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $326,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $146.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.