Divergent Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Divergent Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $73,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 24,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 647.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 81,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 70,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $210.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.31.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Melius Research upped their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,087 shares of company stock valued at $44,016,111 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

