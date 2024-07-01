Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

NYSE FLS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.93. 84,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,252. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

