Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,541 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE JBT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.57. 36,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

