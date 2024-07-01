Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 95,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,429. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.