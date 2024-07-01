Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

HD stock traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.43. 576,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

