Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,498. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.