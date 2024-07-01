Diversified Trust Co Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $8.69 on Monday, hitting $810.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $832.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.