Diversified Trust Co Has $1.97 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 58,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.73. 375,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

