Diversified Trust Co Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.88.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $127.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,836.59. 58,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,209. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,894.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,865.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

