Diversified Trust Co Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $596.02. The company had a trading volume of 171,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,658 shares of company stock worth $20,970,824. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.36.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

