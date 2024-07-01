Diversified Trust Co Has $2.05 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,516. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

