Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.2% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $646.90. 462,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,995. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.19 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $618.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.28.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

