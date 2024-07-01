Diversified Trust Co Invests $1.36 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.42. 1,005,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,828. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

