Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.18. 3,663,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

