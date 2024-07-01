Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,050 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.75. 775,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,459. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

