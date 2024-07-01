Diversified Trust Co Purchases 264 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FIX traded down $6.16 on Monday, reaching $297.96. 182,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,444. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

