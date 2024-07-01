Diversified Trust Co Purchases 4,880 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nucor alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 450,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average of $177.87. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.