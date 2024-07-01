Diversified Trust Co Purchases 6,691 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Target alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.47. 564,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.33.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.