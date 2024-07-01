Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

