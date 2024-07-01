Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 153.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,711.3% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 695,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 656,957 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 91,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of F traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.63. 22,335,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,978,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

