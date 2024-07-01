Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,180 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

