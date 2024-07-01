Diversified Trust Co Sells 107 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,836.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $13.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,696.61. 18,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,701.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,575.10. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,241.05 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

