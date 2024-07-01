Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,604 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,024,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.46. 343,833 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.