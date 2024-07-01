Diversified Trust Co Sells 778 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. 7,532,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,163,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

